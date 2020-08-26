Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 4,500 hectares

Fire experienced ‘significant’ growth during high winds on Aug. 24

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has grown to an estimated 4,500 hectares, based on the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire grew significantly due to elevated winds on Aug. 24 and updated mapping over the fire perimeter was completed yesterday. Much of the fire growth was on the northwest and southeast flanks.

Suppression efforts are currently concentrated on the east flank, while work continues on control lines north and south of Doctor Creek.

No structures are currently threatened, however structure protection systems are in use near the fire as a precautionary measure.

Over 159 firefighters are on site, with support from seven helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

An area restriction issued by the BC Wildfire Service remains in place, which bans any public access to the area, while an evacuation order, issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay, also remains in effect.

A few clouds above ridge top are forecasted for Thursday, which could mean cooler temperatures, however, the mercury will rise again on Friday to above-average, according to the BC Wildfire Service. That should help crews make progress on containment objectives before winds increase into the weekend.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 18 and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

