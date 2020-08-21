Doctor Creek wildfire mapped at an estimated 3,000 hectares

A wildfire is burning in the Doctor Creek area near Blue Lake Camp. Photo courtesy Todd Hebert.

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has grown up to an estimated 3,000 hectares following more accurate mapping completed late Thursday.

There are currently 40 firefighters working on the fire, along with heavy equipment and air resources, according to updated information from the BC Wildfire Service. Structural protection is also being deployed as required.

The fire, discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 18, is highly visible and burning in steep and rocky terrain.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has an evacuation order in place, which covers a number of camping sites as well as Blue Lake Camp, which is just south of Whitetail Lake.

