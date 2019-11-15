Image by Enrique Meseguer from Pixabay

Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Seasonal affective disorder can result in mood and health changes

Abbotsford has some dreary, rainy weather ahead, and that can make for a sour mood in many people.

The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says, for others, the seasonal changes – including less daylight and a drop in temperature – can bring on a more profound form of the blues known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Here are some signs that you might have SAD:

  • you feel like sleeping all the time or have trouble getting a good night’s sleep
  • you’re tired all the time, making it difficult to carry out daily tasks
  • your appetite has changed, in particular more cravings for sugary and starchy foods
  • you’re gaining weight
  • you feel sad, guilty and down on yourself
  • you feel hopeless
  • you feel irritable
  • you’re avoiding people or activities you used to enjoy
  • you feel tense and stressed

The CMHA recommends talking to your doctor if some of these feelings seem to happen each year.

The treatments for SAD include light therapy, medication, counselling and self-help measures such as exercise and a healthy diet.

Visit cha.bc.ca for more information.

RELATED: Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

RELATED: ‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help
Next story
Kimberley’s Platzl lights up this Saturday

Just Posted

The journey to the 2020 BC Performing Arts Festival

An Interview with Tim Plait : This is the first in a series of features on the 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, which Cranbrook is hosting

Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

Fire destroys house in downtown Cranbrook

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of 2nd Street North, across from Western Financial Place, to find a residence that was “significantly involved in a fire”

Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says governments need to ensure rural communities are protected

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

‘The unexamined life,’ and other subversive ideas

Yme Woensdregt People today consider Socrates to be one of the world’s… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Highlights from the latest RDEK board meeting

For the Bulletin RDEK Board Meetings are open to the public. For… Continue reading

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

LETTER: Thank you, FOCUS

Some might not be aware of the small community group, FOCUS, which… Continue reading

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Most Read