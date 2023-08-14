Dog dies from B.C. helicopter crash, pilot missing after leaving scene

Chalupa, a Chihuahua, did not survive a helicopter crash near Enderby Saturday, Aug. 12. (Facebook photo) As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Police are investigating after a helicopter crashed on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake Saturday.
RCMP received a report of a crash near the 2700-block of Mabel Lake Road in the Hupel neighbourhood at approximately 8:23 p.m. Emergency personnel responded with eight ambulances.
Four people were on board the helicopter. Three were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One person, believed to be the pilot, left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel and remains unaccounted for.
A Chihuahua, named Chalupa, was also aboard and did not survive the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Helicopter crashNorth Okanagan Regional District