Dog owner believes beloved pet stolen from Lower Mainland property

Shrimpy, 4, has gone missing from his home in the Webster’s Corners area. (Special to The News) Melissa Hume and her German shepherd Shrimpy after winning High Place IGP 2 in International Working Dog Trial Regulations. (Special to The News) Melissa Hume and her German shepherd Shrimpy, that went missing in the Webster’s Corners. (Special to The News)

A German shepherd named Shrimpy has gone missing in Maple Ridge, and her owner believes her dog was stolen.

Melissa Hume last saw her four-year-old dog the morning of Monday, Jan. 24, when she let Shrimpy out to play with another pup named Boogie on her property in the Webster’s Corners area.

Shrimpy, a competitive sport dog in IGP, a German acronym for Internationale Gebrauchshunde Prüfungsordnung, or in English, International Working Dog Trial Regulations.

“It’s a three phase sport in tracking, obedience, and protection training,” explained Hume, adding that in September Shrimpy won High Place IGP 2 for her skills that she has been learning since she was eight weeks old.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Hume woke up, and like she does every morning, she let out Shrimpy and Shrimpy’s pup Boogie and played with them in the backyard.

“Anytime the dogs are outside, I’m always with them,” said Hume.

Then she put the dogs in her garage – Boogie in a crate and Shrimpy loose – where they usually hang out for the day.

Her boyfriend then let out his dog in the backyard to play for a bit before putting his dog in a crate in the back of his truck as he was going to be leaving shortly.

Hume asked him to let out her other dog, which he did and was out there for about another half an hour. Before he went back in the house he saw Shrimpy in the garage and all the doors to the garage were closed, said Hume.

READ MORE: Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

ALSO: Quick community action returns missing Maple Ridge dog home

As the couple were having breakfast they heard someone come in the driveway.

“But I live on a property with another house so I thought maybe it was just the neighbour,’ said Hume.

Then about half an hour later when she walked out to her boyfriend’s truck, she discovered both doors to the garage wide open and Shrimpy was gone.

Jean has reported the incident to police and is hoping that her dog will be returned safely.

She is also offering a reward for information that will help bring Shrimpy back.

“I hope somebody does the right thing and just brings her back. There’s not going to be any questions asked, I just want my dog,” said Hume.

“She’s a really, really friendly dog. Some people think that, because she’s protection trained that she should have bit somebody that comes here. Truthfully she would leave with anybody,” said Hume.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP non-emergency line at 604-463-6251 and give file number 22-1408.

DogsMaple Ridge