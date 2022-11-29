Dog shot east of Kimberley survives after emergency surgery

.

Kimberley RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man’s dog was shot in the face while walking on the Houle Creek Forest Service Road east of town.

The report indicates the owner was driving in his vehicle alongside his dog at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, when he heard a gunshot and saw his dog running towards him, bleeding from the face.

RCMP say they are thankful to report the dog survived after its owner rushed it to Cranbrook, where it received emergency surgery.

Any witnesses who saw or heard anything relating to this incident are encouraged to call the Kimberley RCMP detachment at 250-427-4811.

Previous story
Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction
Next story
City to apply for grant to rejuvenate Cominco Gardens

Just Posted

.
Dog shot east of Kimberley survives after emergency surgery

No flowers were blooming at Cominco Gardens last summer. Jim Webster file
City to apply for grant to rejuvenate Cominco Gardens

Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 hopes to build a permanent stage and park-like setting in the parking lot next door to their building. Bulletin file
Kimberley Arts Council presents vision to council

Jayden Kostiuk is the new captain of the Kimberley Dynamiters. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters name Jayden Kostiuk new team captain