Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA

A German shepherd suffered significant injuries after it fell off the back of a vehicle it was tethered to and was dragged, says B.C. SPCA.

Heidi suffered “devestating injuries” due to the incident, the SPCA said in a press release. RCMP were notified of the incident by a witness and found Heidi on the side of the road “in critical distress.” The dog was was rushed to a veterinary hospital and promptly admitted for emergency surgey.

In the press release, Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA spokesperson, said she was shocked to see the dog’s injuries, as its “paws and lower leg were worn down to the bone,” it noted. The physical and psychological pain would have been “unimaginable,” she said.

“Transport of an unsecured pet in the back of a pickup is illegal, but as Heidi’s case shows even tethered transport poses serious risks. The best and safest way to transport dogs is always inside the vehicle, preferably with a harness made specifically for travelling in a vehicle,” Drever said.

Heidi is at B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo animal centre and is expected to be up for adoption by the middle of December.

“Heidi remained at the hospital for three and a half weeks and received round-the-clock bandage changes and pain management,” noted the press release. “Heidi’s treatment plan is ongoing and will change as her injuries begin to heal.”

B.C. SPCA is covering all of the costs of Heidi’s treatment, said the press release. To assist, please go to https://spca.bc.ca/donations/holidays/.

