Dog with five puppies found abandoned, starving in Nanaimo now in SPCA care

An abandoned mother dog was found abandoned and emaciated, trying to care for its five puppies. The dogs were taken to Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA and are now in foster care. (Photos submitted)

A mother dog and five puppies, found abandoned and emaciated, are being cared for in Nanaimo.

A two-year-old dog named Celeste and five puppies were brought to Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA recently and are now receiving care in a foster home.

“She was living outdoors and starving, but she was obviously doing everything she could to try to feed her puppies and keep them safe,” said Bonnie Pequin, Nanaimo SPCA manager, in a news release. “She is such a sweet, loving dog and a very good mother.”

The release notes that because of Celeste’s low body weight, the dog is “on a strict ‘re-feeding’ program to introduce nutrients back into her system” gradually. The foster owner reports that even after what Celeste has gone through, the dog waits patiently as its meals are prepared.

The mother dog will remain in care for at least another month until it reaches a normal body weight, and will then be spayed and put up for adoption. The puppies will also be available for adoption in the new year; for information, visit http://spca.bc.ca.

“We are so thankful that Celeste and her puppies are warm and safe and getting the care that they need this Christmas,” said Pequin. “No animal should be left out in the cold without food or shelter, especially at this time of year.”

The B.C. SPCA says it provides services for nearly 100,000 animals in need each year and relies on the generosity of animal lovers. Those willing to donate to help Celeste and other animals in the care of the B.C. SPCA are asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/donations/holiday.

