Mike and Erin Cochlin, with sons Liam and Quinn. The family photo is posted at gofundme.com

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

  • Feb. 26, 2020 2:26 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

The victims of a single-vehicle crash south of Kamloops on Sunday — in which a father and son were killed and another young boy left in hospital in grave condition — have been identified through an online fundraising site.

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling northbound on Highway 5A near Stump Lake when their vehicle left the road and plunged down an embankment.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 5A 30 kilometres south of Kamloops at about 5:45 p.m., when they found the Alberta family’s vehicle heavily damaged down a steep embankment.

Mike, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Liam, 8, and Quinn, 5, were rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, where Liam later died. Quinn remains in critical condition at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe was created on Tuesday night and had raised more than $23,000 toward a $100,000 goal as of Wednesday morning. The post identifies the Erin Cochlin as Mike’s widow and the mother of Liam and Quinn.

The fundraiser can be found by going online to gofundme.com and searching “Cochlin Family Support Fund.”

Police issued a press release on Monday morning stating that each of the three occupants of the vehicle had died, then sent out a correction by email on Tuesday afternoon, saying one of the boys was alive, but in grave condition in a Vancouver hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie also said she would not be providing any further updates on the child’s status.

Snow was falling in the Kamloops area on Sunday night, but it’s not yet known whether weather played a role in the crash.

Nevertheless, Shelkie said the incident should serve as a reminder to drive safe.

“The RCMP would like to remind motorists to always drive defensively and cautiously,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

READ MORE: From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School District 6 announces new superintendent
Next story
B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Just Posted

?aq’am goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

A lockdown of buildings out at the ?aq’am community was lifted without… Continue reading

Kimberley cross country skier in Europe with Team B.C.

So far no problems due to coronavirus, coach says

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Pink Shirt Day in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP joined students at Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley in support on… Continue reading

Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, warns of MDMA overdoses

There have been recent reports of multiple overdoses with severe outcomes in Cranbrook.

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

Most Read