Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a second case of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce from the U.S.

Authorities are now looking at two cases, one in Alberta and one in Manitoba, the agency said Friday. The individuals got sick in mid-October and early November. One was admitted to hospital.

The cases are genetically linked to U.S. outbreaks in 2017 and 2018 that stemmed from romaine lettuce, suggesting there may be a recurring source of contamination.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control continues to report multiple cases of E. coli connected to romaine in several states.

Romaine lettuce was imported from the U.S. until Nov. 22. In light of the second case, Canadian officials have brought in new measures to ensure that any affected romaine from Salinas, Calif. is no longer coming in.

The agency continues to advise people to not eat, and retailers and restaurants to not sell or serve, any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas region.

READ MORE: ‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Romaine lettuce harvested in Canada is not affected.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadians in the last two years.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three Constables from the Kimberley RCMP Detachment were recipients of this year’s Alexa’s Team award
Next story
‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Just Posted

Three Constables from the Kimberley RCMP Detachment were recipients of this year’s Alexa’s Team award

Three Kimberley RCMP officers were recognized, after the trio were responsible for… Continue reading

Group argues for Lake Koocanusa weir

Weir would return water level control to Canadian side, boost recreation and tourism for area

Feedback being sought for Koocanusa recreation plan

An updated Koocanusa Recreation Strategy is in the works following public input… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters start road trip with a win

the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently on a long road trip, which began… Continue reading

COTR students share research with Kimberley middle school students

Sharing research College of the Rockies Biology of the Environment (BIOL 151)… Continue reading

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Kootenay Boundary landfill

Medical incident shut down the McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Tourism Kimberley holding AGM on December 18

On Wednesday, December 18, at 7 p.m., Tourism Kimberley (TK) will hold… Continue reading

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Thirty years ago today in Montreal

Thirty years ago today I was living in Montreal. At some point… Continue reading

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read