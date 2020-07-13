Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

Don’t relax social distancing, sanitation: Kimberley Mayor

As we open up more and more, people may be relaxing in COVID-19 precautions, mayor says

We in Kimberley are not out of the woods yet with the Coronavirus, says Mayor Don McCormick, and we won’t be for a while.

What is concerning McCormick is that as we open up more and more, people may be becoming complacent in terms of social distancing, and taking other precautions such as wearing masks in tight spaces and hand washing.

McCormick says he has noticed things getting loser as the province opens more.

“Things are opening up faster and more successfully than we would have imagined back in March,” he said. “But along with that positive news come challenges.

“Just because we are not hearing as much about cases, doesn’t mean it’s not around.

“We’ve been diligent about sanitation, social distancing and masks in tight quarters, but as visitors return to town, we must continue. The virus is going to be around for at least another six months.

“Along with opening up comes responsibility. We must continue to social distance, pay attention to sanitation and wear masks in tight spaces.

“We’ll be just fine if we pay attention.”

McCormick says we are fortunate in Kimberley that most of the activities people pursue are outdoors.

And he is pleased that most indicators are that there is still potential for a solid summer business-wise.

“I have heard from accommodators that reservations are strong, indicating we should have at least as good a year this year as last.”

Granted, he says, some of those reservations may have been made before COVID-10 hit and some may cancel, but many people are travelling closer to home, making Kimberley a good choice to visit.

“Airline travel is down and people who would normally travel further and looking closer to home. Being four hours from Calgary makes us a good place to check out. If people like what they see, they will come back.”

One thing McCormick also wants to address is behaviour towards visitors. He urges residents to look at behaviour rather than license plates. If a visitor is practicing COVID-19 protocols, there is no need not to be welcoming, he says.

“It’s how they behave when they get here,” he said. “Observe behaviour not licence plates.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
District of Sparwood accepting submissions for Street Art Banner Program
Next story
New comet appears in pre-dawn sky above Cranbrook

Just Posted

Don’t relax social distancing, sanitation: Kimberley Mayor

As we open up more and more, people may be relaxing in COVID-19 precautions, mayor says

District of Sparwood accepting submissions for Street Art Banner Program

The program aims to encourage, promote and celebrate local heritage, arts and culture

Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020.… Continue reading

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary reopens thrift shops

Kimberley and Marysville locations now open

‘It’s really frustrating’: B.C. Indigenous groups share impact of border closures

The closures have resulted in disputes between Indigenous groups and local businesses

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

New comet appears in pre-dawn sky above Cranbrook

Neowise can be seen without a telescope over the next couple of weeks

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

Most Read