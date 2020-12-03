Stock photo courtesy Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.

Double-murder trial in case of Cranbrook couple killed adjourned until January

A trial has been adjourned until January for two men charged with first degree murder in the case of an innocent couple that was killed in a rural home near Cranbrook a decade ago.

The trial, which is being prosecuted out of Vancovuer, was adjourned following an application from the defence that was related to COVID-19 concerns, according to a spokesperson with the BC Prosecution Service. The application was opposed by the Crown.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for next week, while the trial is expected to resume on Jan. 4.

Trial proceedings began in October, after being delayed for six months due to the onset of the pandemic.

Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter are accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane, who were killed at a home outside Cranbrook in a horrific case of mistaken identity ten years ago.

Both Correia and Hunter were arrested by law enforcement days apart in Alberta two years ago.


