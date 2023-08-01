Nipika Mountain, July 30, 2023. Submitted photo

Doug Clovechok MLA Minute

Be Vigilant and Act Now: Prepare for Wildfires

It has been a stressful time in our region during this ferocious wildfire season. We want to ensure that our families, businesses, homes, and livestock are safe. My heart goes out to everybody who is affected in these uncertain times.

In Revelstoke, we tragically lost a bright young soul with B.C. Wildfire Services in a worksite accident. When I attended the memorial service for Devyn Gale, it was clear that she was an inspirational community leader, loved beyond measure by her wonderful family and community. She will be sorely missed by so many. My most heartfelt condolences go out to Devyn’s family and community for this unspeakable loss.

Please think of all our brave wildfire fighters and their families. I extend gratitude to every one of them on behalf of all of us who live in Columbia River-Revelstoke.

As I write this, there are three fires in Columbia River-Revelstoke that we are watching very closely. The Horsethief Creek Wildfire was caused by lightning, approximately seven kilometers north of Panorama. Wildfire N22240 at Mia Creek is burning northeast of Canal Flats, and the Nipika fire at Yearling Creek is currently out of control approximately 23km east of Radium Hot Springs. The St. Mary’s River Fire has also resulted in evacuation alerts and orders as it encroached into our region. Sadly, our neighbours of the ?aq’am First Nation lost seven homes to this fire, which is approximately ten percent of the homes in the community. This fire is now classed as being held thanks to the incredible efforts of our firefighters and support crews.

We must respect BC’s current Category 3 Open Burning fire bans and restrictions. This is serious stuff, folks. Anyone found in contravention may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay up to $10,000 in penalties, or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

Reduce the feeling of helplessness by visiting the FireSmart BC website. Have you done everything you can to reduce the risks to your property? I’ve heard stories of woodpiles that were burned in the fires that were stacked away from the homes, and the homes survived.

Stay informed by going as close to the source as possible for reliable information. Download the B.C. Wildfire Service app or visit the B.C. Wildfire Service website often. The RDEK is also providing emergency info updates. For information on highway travel, visit DriveBC. You can also visit the B.C. Wildlife Service webpage for more information.

You don’t need to wait for an emergency to be prepared. There are several resources for Emergency Preparedness including checklists from City of Kimberley and RDEK, specifically in the case of evacuation alert or evacuation order. The Town of Golden administers the emergency program for Electoral Area A under the Golden and Area Emergency Management Program Agreement. The City of Revelstoke administers the emergency program for Electoral Area B under the Revelstoke and Area Emergency Management Program Agreement. Residents of Golden, Revelstoke and Electoral Areas A and B are encouraged to download Alertable, which is a push notification app.

Please follow your local water restrictions in Revelstoke, Golden, Radium Hot Springs, Fairmont and Dutch Creek, Canal Flats, Kimberley, CSRD and RDEK.

If you spot what you suspect to be an unreported wildfire, call *5555 from your cell phone.

Be vigilant. A change in wind can result in drastic changes in conditions with little warning. Preservation of life and property will depend on all of us taking these wildfires seriously.

It is during some of the hardest times that we can support each other and come closer together. Keep in touch with your neighbours. Ask them if they’ve seen these resources. Please share this article on social media if you found it helpful.

I want to hear from you about any concerns you have about this or any other issue. I read every email I receive. Please reach out to me at doug.clovechok.mla@leg.bc.ca or call my office in Kimberley at (250) 432-2300 or Revelstoke at (250) 805-0323.

