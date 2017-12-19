Doug Clovechok remains in hospital in Calgary.

The Columbia River- Revelstoke MLA is waiting to have his gallbladder removed.

RELATED: MLA Doug Clovechok hospitalized in Calgary

RELATED: CP Rail Holiday train stops in Revelstoke

He posted an update on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

“Until Thursday I had no idea I had a Gall Bladder [sic]. Well, it introduced itself to me with a vengeance and now I am waiting to have it exorcised,” he wrote. “Thank you so much for all of the emails, texts, FB messages and phone calls wishing me well. Means a great deal. I am still on my phone and email so don’t hesitate to reach out if you need to.”

Clovechok was hospitalized following an appearance at the CP Holiday Train event in Revelstoke on Dec. 14.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.