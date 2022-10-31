Kimberley Fire Department responds to small grassfire caused by downed power line in Kimberley's downtown core. Paul Rodgers file.

Downed powerline leads to outage, small grassfire in downtown Kimberley

Cold, wet conditions made for inconsequential fire

A high voltage line went down near Kimberley’s downtown core late on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 30, and the Kimberley Fire Department responded to a small fire that ensued.

Kimberley Fire Department said that the incident was actually good timing, as due to the cold, wet conditions, the small grass fire that sparked up was not serious and was quickly dealt with.

Nothing was damaged in the fire and power was restored after workers cut the power to the rest of the town so they could repair the line.

