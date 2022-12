Dozens more daily low temperature records set across B.C.

A person crosses a snow and ice covered road in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A snowstorm dumped more than 30 centimetres of snow in Metro Vancouver this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. communities set or tied another 34 daily low temperature records on Wednesday (Dec. 22) as an arctic front continues to push through the province.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings for the vast majority of the province. On Wednesday, daily lows dropped as far as -48.1 C and records were beat as far back as 1921.

READ ALSO: Electricity-use record broken for 2nd time in 1 week as B.C tries to stay warm

The records include:

Agassiz area: New record of -13.6 C, beating -13.5 C set in 1990.

Bella Bella area: New record of -14.4 C, beating -10.0 C set in 2021.

Bella Coola area: New record of -18.6 C, beating -14.3 C set in 1990.

Burns Lake area: New record of -40.5 C, beating -38.2 C set in 2008.

Clearwater area: New record of -32.0 C, beating -31.1 C set in 1921.

Clinton area: New record of -35.3 C, beating -30.5 C set in 1990.

Comox area: Tied record of -10.0 C set in 1924.

Dawson Creek area: New record of -42.5 C, beating -38.9 C set in 1933.

Fort Nelson area: New record of -43.5 C, beating -42.0 C set in 1980.

Fort St. John area: New record of -42.5 C, beating -38.9 C set in 1933.

Hope area: New record of -17.5 C, beating -15.7 C set in 1990.

Kamloops area: New record of -26.6 C, beating -25.6 C set in 1924.

Lillooet area: New record of -24.0 C, beating -23.8 C set in 2008.

Lytton area: New record of -23.8 C, beating -20.8 C set in 1983.

Mackenzie area: New record of -35.2 C, beating -34.0 C set in 1990.

Malahat area: New record of -12.2 C, beating -12.0 C set in 1990.

Nakusp area: New record of -22.2 C, beating -19.5 C set in 1983.

Penticton area: New record of -20.6 C, beating -19.2 C set in 1990.

Port Alberni area: New record of -15.6 C, beating -14.0 C set in 1990.

Port Hardy area: New record of -9.8 C, beating -9.6 C set in 1990.

Prince George area: New record of -40.5 C, beating -35.1 C set in 2008.

Prince Rupert area: Tied record of -16.1 C set in 1970.

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of -48.1 C, beating -38.9 C set in 1970.

Quesnel area: New record of -41.0 C, beating -34.7 C set in 2008.

Salmon Arm area: New record of -28.6 C, beating -26.0 C set in 2008.

Sandspit area: New record of -7.5 C, beating -7.2 C set in 1971.

Sechelt area: New record of -10.4 C, beating -9.5 C set in 1990.

Smithers area: New record of -36.0 C, beating -31.2 C set in 2008.

Summerland area: New record of -21.2 C, beating -20.5 C set in 1990.

Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of -36.9 C, beating -31.0 C set in 1990.

Terrace area: New record of -22.5 C, beating -19.5 C set in 1990.

Vancouver area: New record of -12.9 C, beating -11.8 C set in 1990.

Victoria Harbour area: New record of -9.4 C, beating -7.5 C set in 1983.

Williams Lake area: New record of -36.6 C, beating -33.1 C set in 1990.

Headed into Friday, more snow and freezing rain are expected to land, pushing authorities to advise against non-essential travel.

READ ALSO: ‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormEnvironment Canada weather