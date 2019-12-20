Drive with care, Mainroad cautions

A mix of rain and snow is expected in the next 24 hours. Bulletin file

Highways contractor Mainroad is advising anyone travelling today to use caution, as snow is expected to turn to a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations thoughout the day.

The Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting Service Area received 10 to 20 cm of snow during the night. The weather has since started to change over from snowy conditions to rain/snow and rain in areas. This mixture causes snow that that fell overnight to melt more rapidly and can cause sudden changes in road conditions due to cooler road surface temperatures.

Drivers can expect slushy, slippery conditions over the next couple of hours throughout the Service Area. Mainroad crews are out applying de-icing chemicals and winter abrasives, while still performing snow removal.

A mix of snow/rain is expected throughout the day at higher elevations, and 10 to 15 mm of rain in the valleys. Motorists please adjust your driving to the conditions and stay safe.

Drivers can always visit www.drivebc.ca to check the latest road conditions before heading out and observations can be reported to the 24 Hour Public

Information Hotline: 1-800-665-4929.

