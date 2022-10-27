Driver dies in car crash south of Sparwood

The cause of the accident is believed to be medically related

A man died after a car crash Wednesday evening south of Sparwood.

According to Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the Elk Valley RCMP, on Oct. 26 at around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision about 7 km south of Sparwood on Hwy. 3.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a truck on its roof in the trees and witnesses completing chest compressions on the lone occupant and driver.”

Police took over CPR and attached an AED to assist. The Sparwood Fire Department attended the scene to help.

Soon after, BC Ambulance arrived and took over care of the patient, who was transported to Sparwood Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased after further attempts to save his life were made.

“Witnesses on scene indicated the vehicle was travelling northbound at normal highway speed with no sudden movements when the vehicle did not negotiate a left turn along the highway and drove straight into the northbound ditch into a small clump of trees.

“The cause of the accident is believed to be medically related at this time and there is no suspicion of any alcohol or other intoxicating substances being a factor in this incident.”

The highway was closed for a short time, but was quickly opened to single-lane traffic with help from the Sparwood Fire Department. The highway was fully opened shortly after, with the car remaining on scene for safe removal during the day.

“The Elk Valley RCMP offers their condolences to the family of the driver. Our investigation is ongoing.”

