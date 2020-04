No staff were injured after an eastbound vehicle lost control and struck constituency office

A vehicle crashed into the consitutency office of Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison Friday night in Cranbrook.

No staff were injured in the accident and the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital according to a statement from the MP’s office.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on Van Horne St. when the driver lost control, and the vehicle struck the side of the office.

RCMP and emergency services personnel attended the scene and the cause of the accident has yet to be determined.