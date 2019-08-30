Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Drone pilot fined after steering device above crowds during Raptors celebrations

Daytime victory celebration on June 17 saw an estimated two million people flood the downtown core

The federal government is fining a rogue drone pilot for flying the device over downtown Toronto as crowds celebrated the Raptors’ historic NBA championship win — and again during the victory parade four days later.

Transport Canada says it will serve up a fine of $2,750 to the individual, who was not identified, following its investigation into the incidents in mid-June.

The earthbound pilot broke multiple rules, steering the drone within 30 metres of another person and through the controlled airspace of Toronto’s skyscraper canyons — which sit within three nautical miles of an airport. The Transport Department says the violator flew the remote-controlled device — which was not registered — despite lacking drone pilot certification.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says safety is his “No. 1 priority” and that pilots “must never put people or aircraft in danger.”

READ MORE: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Celebrations after the Raptors’ historic win against the Golden State Warriors on June 13 carried on late into the night in Canada’s biggest city.

The daytime victory celebration on June 17 saw an estimated two million people flood the downtown core in an event that drew criticism for its planning, with some bystanders caught in the crossfire when gunfire erupted near city hall, injuring four.

READ MORE: Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Just Posted

Multi-unit light-industrial shop complex to be built in Marysville

Kimberley City Council has approved a Development Variance Permit for the proposed shop complex.

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

MP Wayne Stetski presents to Kimberley City Council ahead of Federal election

Stetksi outlines priorities of constituents including affordable housing, childcare, climate change.

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Florida waits: Hurricane Dorian is looking increasingly dire

Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday

Economy surprises with 3.7% growth in second quarter, its strongest since 2017

Energy products grew 5.9 per cent after posting a three per cent decline in the first quarter

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Most Read