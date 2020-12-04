Eight players aged 19 and 20 on the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently unable to practice with the team due to new COVID-19 restrictions. Paul Rodgers file.

KIJHL games postponed until December 31

Dynamiters coach reacts to new restrictions

Due to new restrictions from the B.C. government in their efforts to contain the spread COVID-19, eight players on the Kimberley Dynamiters are now not currently allowed to practice with their team.

READ MORE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

This latest update on protocols, issued Dec. 3, state that indoor and outdoor adult sports are suspended. For the Dynamiters, this means that the eight players aged 19 and 20 are not allowed to practice, but the rest of the team still is.

“It’s quite damaging actually, we’ve got to go back to Phase 2 activities, and apparently our 19 and 20 year olds are unsafe to be on the ice at the same time as the rest of the team too,” Dynamiters head coach and general manger Derek Stuart told the Bulletin.

Stuart said this latest development came as a surprise; he and the rest of the team were still waiting for the current restrictions prohibiting them from travelling for games to be lifted, which was slated for Dec. 7.

He said his players are crushed.

“At least in March it was kind of understood because we didn’t know what it was about, but to have these restrictions put on them now when there wasn’t a problem, we were doing our part and the arenas were one of the safest places you could be.

“To now be restricted this strongly to being Phase 2 and like I said to have eight players on our team who can’t practice with us now for some reason. It just makes you feel like just get it over with and don’t let us skate at all. Like Alberta and Saskatchewan did, because I think that’s where our team is going to have to go in eight to 10 days anyways.”

In addition to their run at the championship getting cut short at the onset of the pandemic back in March, the team has also had to deal with missing most of their exhibition games and pre-season practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and then the suspension of travel for games.

READ MORE: Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Dynamiters coach reflects on playoff cancellation

One of the hardest parts of all of it, Stuart says, is the uncertainty; not knowing if and when they will be allowed to return to play.

“That’s part of the big mental block or problem that everyone, coaches and volunteers and players all have to go through, there’s no end in sight, we don’t know what their next move is going to be. We were kind of hoping we were just going to be able to stay in Phase 3 here but apparently they moved it to Phase 2 for some reason and that uncertainty is part of the problem.”

For these young players, the inability to play at this critical point in their lives is extremely difficult.

“Yeah it sucks,” Stuart said. “At least when we were playing, Hockey TV broadcasts our games and teams and scouts can see them that way, but we also have, in addition to the college guys, the young guys who are trying to get noticed by Junior A and WHL teams that can’t do that now. Hopefully they get to do it in January, but it’s very frustrating and very mentally challenging for these teenagers.”

Stuart said he’s told his players, the ones still allowed to practice, to simply be grateful they’re able to get out on the ice, even though it’s under, as he puts it, “ridiculous circumstances,” and to take things day by day.

“You never know if something’s going to change for worse or for better so all we can do is just go out and skate when we’re allowed to skate with the 16 to 18 year olds that we’re allowed to skate with.”

The players have been given the option to head home beginning this weekend if they so choose, to get an early start to Christmas. Stuart said they’re going to keep the practice ice times they have until Dec. 18, and if the guys who are still around want to participate in the Phase 2 practices, they will still be available.

Stuart suspects that there are a few 19 and 20 year olds who will go home if they aren’t able to skate.

“It’s been a big mental strain and the biggest one is there’s no reason for it in a lot of people’s opinions,” Stuart said. “We were doing good, everyone was doing their part, the rinks were safe, it was working. So I don’t know what the point of all the COVID protocols at the start of the year was if what we did was working and we still got shut down to this extent.”

On Friday, Dec. 4, the KIJHL announced that they are postponing all regular season games scheduled through Dec. 31, adding teams may continue to conduct on-ice activities that abide by the Provincial Health Order, until their holiday break begins on Dec. 19.

“The KIJHL appreciates the patience being shown by all league stakeholders, including our fans, sponsors, volunteers and facility partners, during a difficult and uncertain time,” they said in a press release. “We are particularly grateful to the players, team staff and billet families who have worked diligently over the past three months to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all participants.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids
Next story
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Eight players aged 19 and 20 on the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently unable to practice with the team due to new COVID-19 restrictions. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL games postponed until December 31

Dynamiters coach reacts to new restrictions

The 2020 Wasa Triathlon was cancelled. Above, the bike portion of the 2019 event. Bulletin file
Gerick Sports Wasa Triathlon committee is going ahead with planning 2021 event

Lots of uncertainty, but the committee has decided its too early to cancel

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

(File)
One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,981 total cases, 609 are active and those individuals are on isolation

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Interior Health says Salmo’s COVID-19 cases have been contained. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Interior Health: Salmo’s COVID-19 cases are contained

Every person who tested positive has recovered

Victoria-based driving instructors are concerned for their own and the community’s safety with the continued number of residents from COVID hotspots in the Lower Mainland coming to the city to take their driving road tests. (Black Press Media file photo)
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Vancouver Island for driving tests

Union leader calls on government to institute stronger travel ban

Most Read