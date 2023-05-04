Early Childhood Educator Information sessions held in Kimberley

School District No. 6 (SD6) held the second in a series of free Early Childhood Educator (ECE) information sessions at Kimberley’s College of the Rockies Campus on April 29.

The sessions are a collaborative, multi-organization approach to recruiting and supporting interested individuals in pursuing a career in the childcare sector.

SD6 had this to say in a press release:

“With the realization by government that childcare is an essential service for families and the recognition that healthy communities need quality childcare, these sessions bring together people who can speak about what an Early Childhood Educator is, the educational requirements to attain this professional status, the bursaries and financial supports available to support this career choice, and the various employment opportunities that are available.”

The next session is at the College of the Rockies, Kimberley campus on Tuesday, June 20 and anyone interested in learning more is welcome to drop by any time between 5 and 8 p.m.