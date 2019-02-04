Early morning impaired driver in Kimberley

The Kimberley RCMP did conduct road checks over the weekend — three of themin fact. However, the two drivers they apprehended were picked up at different times.

One of those drivers was picked up at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander, reports.

“Impaired drivers are caught at all times, day or night. An impaired driver was located and taken off the road at 5:45 am on Feb 2. The officer had just completed a call and when he came across a vehicle stationary in the middle of the road. He stopped to check on the driver and noted signs of impairment. He read the breath demand, a “Fail” was obtained and he was served a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30-days. In addition, due to the state of the vehicle, the officer served him a Notice and Order to have it inspected.”

Another driver was taken off the road on Feb 4 after the officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver had been enjoying a Super Bowl event and showed signs of consuming alcohol, Newel says. In this case the driver’s breath sample was a “Warn”, he was served a 3-day driving prohibition.