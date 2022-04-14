Earth Week, Farmers’ Market, City Nature Challenge and more in Wildsight’s April Update

Wildsight has a ton of stuff lined up for the arrival of spring, including Operation Clean Sweep for Earth Week and the Kimberley Community Cleanup. Pamela Currie photo.

Recent cold snap aside, spring has mostly sprung here in the East Kootenay and Wildsight has a lot on for the month of April to start the season off right.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP

April 14 to 24 is Earth Week, and Wildsight is celebrating the occasion by launching the first-annual Kimberley Community Cleanup. This all-ages affair is to be hosted in partnership with Mountain Phoenix and the City of Kimberley, and will be a great way to get some fresh air with some friends and family, all while helping give the city a good spring cleaning.

“We’re calling on community residents, schools, and organizations to come together and rejuvenate local neighbourhoods, green spaces, and urban engagement areas,” Wildsight said in a press release.

You can take part in one of two ways. From April 17 to 23 you can contact the City of Kimberley at operations@kimberley.ca or 250-427-9660 to register for Operation Clean Sweep. Pick up your bags and find a time that fits your schedule to work on your designated location either on your own or with a group.

Or on Saturday, April 23, you can join forces for the Kimberley Community Cleanup. This will commence with a meetup at the Civic Centre at 10 a.m. where you will receive routes and garbage bags. A waste bin will be provided at the Civic Centre at the end of the cleaning process.

You can contact community@mountainphoenix.ca to volunteer or get involved. Wildsight recommends walking or biking to enhance the greenness of your endeavour and to wear bright clothing for better roadside visibility.

CITY NATURE CHALLENGE

From April 29 to May 2, the City Nature Challenge BioBlitz will take place, organized by the Invasive Species Council of B.C.

This international challenge is a fun and educational opportunity for individuals to help protect the B.C.’s immense biodiversity that last year saw around 50,000 people from 400 cities participate. Members of the community are asked to take photos of all the species they encounter in the East Kootenay region between April 29 and May 2 using the iNaturalist app.

“Snapping local plants and animals on a walk, hike, or a self-organized BioBlitz adventure is a fun and helpful way to make a difference,” Wildsight explained.

FARMERS’ MARKET REGISTRATION

Registration for the Kimberley Farmers’ Market, which takes place every Thursday night throughout the summer, is now open.

The market welcomes applications from vendors of locally grown, made, baked or raised products, and this year, emerging vendors with new ideas or experienced vendors with a new product line, can benefit from the new Hatch and Hype initiative.

READ MORE: This season’s Farmers’ Market to feature ‘Hatch & Hype’ initiative

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit the Vendor Information Page here: https://wildsight.ca/branches/kimcran/kimberley-farmers-market/vendor-information/

COLUMBIA RIVER FIELD SCHOOL

This summer, Wildsight’s Columbia River Field school is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Youth aged 15 to 18 from the Columbia Basin are invited to take part in an immersive summer adventure down the Columbia River.

“Sixteen students and four leaders will travel the Canadian section of the Columbia River by canoe while exploring important aspects of the river’s story through interactive lessons, site visits, and guest experts,” Wildsight explained. “Participants can expect to gain new friends, rich memories, and a holistic understanding of the river that flows through the place they call home.”

Applications are due May 15 and more information can be found here: https://wildsight.ca/programs/crfs/

SUMMER CAMPS

Registration is also now open for Camp Odyssey, Wildsight’s nature-based summer day camp that offers week-long day camps in Kimberley and Cranbrook throughout July and August.

Children aged 5 to 8 or 7 to 12 are welcome to spend their summer days hiking, exploring, gardening, learning wilderness survival skills, crafting, playing and more, all in a safe, structure and fun environment.

Camps are available for two different activity levels this year: Nearby Naturalists who will stay closer to home and spend more time focused on crafting and games, and Happy Hikers, who will explore a bit further at about four to six kilometers per day.

There is a limited number of spots available and registration may be found here: https://wildsight.ca/branches/kimcran/camp/

GARDEN PLOTS WANTED

If you have a little bit of extra space in your yard, you may want to consider volunteering it to the Backyard Farmers Program.

Piloted by Wildsight last year and done in partnership with the Healthy Food Recovery Depot, 250 pounds of produce was grown in nine raised beds in five backyards, all of which was donated back to the community.

This year, Wildsight’s goal is to produce even more healthy, locally grown food. If you volunteer, you will receive regular visitors from Wildsight’s team of volunteers and you will get to have fresh vegetables growing in your own backyard.

If you don’t have space but are interested in helping out and learning from Wildsight’s experienced urban farmers, you can also volunteer.

To learn more contact kimcrangarden@wildsight.ca or call Chad at 250-432-5954



