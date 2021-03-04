(Submitted/BC Transit)

(Submitted/BC Transit)

East Kootenay operating services contract awarded to Trail Transit

The Kimberley Transportation Society will no longer be operating transit in Kimberley, says a press release from BC Transit.

In a press release, BC Transit said that they put out a request for proposals regularly to ensure best v value for tax payer dollars. This RFP process has resulted in BC Transit awarding the contract for operation of transit services in the East Kootenay to Trail Transit.

The east Kootenay region includes Cranbrook conventional, Cranbrook custom, Elk Valley, Columbia Valley, Kimberley, and Creston Valley services.

Trail Transit currently operates services in the Boundary Transit System, and provides service in Trail and Castlegar which are part of the West Kootenay Transit System. BC Transit is working with Trail Transit, TOK Transit BC Ltd., Olympus Stage Lines, Kimberley Transportation Society, and Arrow Slocan Lakes Community Services on a seamless transition of services.

Schedules, routing and fares will not change as a result of this contract award, the release says.

BC Transit thanks TOK Transit BC Ltd., Olympus Stage Lines, Kimberley Transportation Society, and Arrow Slocan Lakes Community Services for their service.

Kimberley Transportation Society has operated in Kimberley for almost 30 years.

READ: BC Transit recognizes Kimberley’s Carole Rausch

READ: BC Transit confirms expansion of Kimberley service


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden
Next story
Officer was on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes: U.S. prosecutors

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Paralympic Hall of Famer Josh Dueck (left) and acclaimed adventurer, writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby (right) will be the guests on Inclusion Incorporated’s March 17 Bridges of Belonging webinar.
Inclusion focused webinar features Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby and Josh Dueck

Inclusion Incorporated’s Bridges of Belonging conversation takes place March 17

(Submitted/BC Transit)
East Kootenay operating services contract awarded to Trail Transit

The Kimberley Transportation Society will no longer be operating transit in Kimberley,… Continue reading

letter
LETTER: Play Bingo, have fun and support the Rotary Club of Kimberley

A few weeks ago, the Rotary Club of Kimberley learned of a… Continue reading

A Kimberley senior says a scammer is using local numbers. (File image)
Scammer using local Kimberley phone numbers, senior says

Another scam is rearing its head in the area, and people can… Continue reading

Sharon and Jack O’Bryan won free groceries for a year from Mark Creek Market, a $5200 value. Photo submitted
Kimberley couple wins free groceries for a year

A $5200 value from Mark Creek Market

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. eases requirements, extends deadline for small business recovery grants

Businesses must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month compared to the year before

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read