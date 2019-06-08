Teck Coal operates two mines near Elkford. File photo

East Kootenay polluters fined $24,000

Province fines Teck Coal and Mark Spittael for environmental offences in Elkford, B.C.

Elk Valley polluters were fined $24,000 in the second half of 2018.

The Province has released its quarterly environmental enforcement summaries for the third and fourth quarters.

They show that in the third quarter, Teck Coal was fined $22,000 under the Environmental Management Act for failing to comply with a permit, which required the company to have an approved bypass in Elkford.

In the fourth quarter, Mark Spittael was also fined $2000 under the same Act for failing to comply with a pollution abatement order in Elkford.

In total, the B.C. government issued 62 orders, 139 administrative sanctions, 31 court convictions, 14 administrative penalties and 2412 violation tickets, totalling $1,092,465 in fines, in 2018.

According to a release from the Province, the most frequently contravened acts were the Wildlife Act with 1040 violations, the Fisheries Act (Canada) with 375 violations and the Off-Road Vehicle Act with 344 violations.

The government is also cracking down on fire violations after the worst fire season on record, with more than 2000 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned last year.

In the third quarter of 2018, B.C. conservation officers issued 95 violation tickets related to activities that could spark a wildfire, with fines totalling $108,900.

Previous story
Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests
Next story
Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

Just Posted

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

City of Cranbrook looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

CARP Kootenays discuss housing options for seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) Kootenay Chapter recently held their… Continue reading

Kimberley Gymnastics Club hosts Coconut Cup 2019

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club held their annual Coconut Cup Competition on Saturday,… Continue reading

RDEK hosts Area E Town Hall meeting

Many topics were discussed from recycling and mosquito control to FireSmart and financial plan.

D-Day remembrance in Kimberley

Veterans from Kimberley, the East Kootenay, Calgary and the United States gathered… Continue reading

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

East Kootenay polluters fined $24,000

Province fines Teck Coal and Mark Spittael for environmental offences in Elkford, B.C.

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Most Read