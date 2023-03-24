East Kootenay residents warned of thinning ice on local lakes

A hovercraft was deployed when it was originally thought two kids had gone through the ice on Lake Windermere. RDEK photo

The Windermere Fire Department is issuing a warning regarding spring ice conditions in relation to a call out on March 23, 2023, when it was thought two children had fallen through the ice on Lake Windermere. That did not end up being the case, but it serves as a reminder that conditions are changing as spring arrives.

And although the incident was in the Columbia Valley area, the warning about thin ice should be heeded throughout the region.

Residents across the East Kootenay are urged to use extreme caution as spring conditions are increasing the potential for danger on local lakes.

“It is that time of year when conditions can rapidly change on local lakes and ice can become unsafe and unpredictable,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Service Assistant Chief, Joss Advocaat. “We are urging residents to use extreme caution in and around ice.”

The warning comes following a 9-1-1 call Thursday afternoon that two children had fallen through the ice in Lake Windermere near Kinsmen Beach.

The Invermere Fire Department was dispatched, and the Windermere Fire Department assisted.

“We responded with our Hovercraft and Rescue Truck along with 10 firefighters who are trained in ice rescue,” said Advocaat. “After launching the Hovercraft, doing a detailed assessment of the site, and following up with the caller, it was determined that while two children had been playing on the ice, they had not fallen through.”

“While that call is obviously the best outcome, it underlines the importance of making sure everyone is aware that the ice is breaking up on local lakes and is getting dangerous,” said Advocaat.