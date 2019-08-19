East Kootenay Save On Foods stores fundraise for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Save On Foods employees and volunteers are pictured donating $1,082 to Cindy Postnikoff for Military Ames. The funds were raised through a barbecue that took place on the Canada Day weekend in the Platzl. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Save On Foods stores across the East Kootenay region are holding a fundraiser to raise money for the local not-for-profit organization, Angel Flight Kootenay.

Stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Creston and Golden will be joining together in hopes of raising a total of $12,000 for the organization, which flies patients from the Kootenays to treatment centres in Kelowna at no cost.

Each store will be organizing their own specific fundraiser, and Stephanie Ames, Manager of the Kimberley Save On says the goal is to raise a minimum of $2,000 per store.

“In our Kimberley Save On Foods, we are going to be asking our customers to round-up to the nearest dollar on their transactions with all proceeds going to Angel Flights East Kootenays. There will be front end excitement, animation and prizes,” Ames explained.

She adds that the campaign is to start on August 22, 2019 and finish on September 4, 2019.

Angel Flight East Kootenay was founded in April 2019 by retired Airline Captain, Brent Bidston. It is an entirely volunteer-led charitable organization with no paid employees. They primarily fly cancer patients to treatment centres, and flights are planned based on the individual requirements of the client, their appointment times and time necessary to get to and from the treatment centre.

According to a press release from Save On Foods, Angel Flight East Kootenay only flies from Cranbrook, Sparwood, and the Elk Valley airports to Kelowna. Moving forward, they will look to expand to operate more flights out of additional airports in the Kootenay region and one day support those who need access to medical care as far as Vancouver.

“I believe that community is a priority and that every individual has a responsibility to make their/our community a posistive and stronger place to live in,” Ames said. “Angel Flight East Kootenays is doing just that, they have the talent, experience and credentials to make their community stronger and they’ve put it in action. Our campaign is to help raise some money towards this amazing cause and to bring more local attention to their organization and get some recognition they deserve.”

“We are always looking for ways to help our communities through charitable donations or other means,” said Fernie store Manager Ryan Nesbitt. “We think Angel Flight East Kootenay is a sterling example of generosity and community working together to support those in need. We hope to raise funds in our stores to help Angel Flights East Kootenay in their mission and get the word out into our communities about this incredible cause.”

For more information on how to donate, visit your local Save On Foods store. To find out more about Angel Flight East Kootenay, you can visit their website at www.angelflightek.ca.

