East Kootenay snow pack drops by 20 per cent this month

Lack of precipitation has affected most measurements across the province

A hillside in Kimberley shows evidence of the lack of snow this January. Carolyn Grant photo

In addition to their monthly report on snow pack depths, the BC River Forecast Centre also provides a mid-month update, as conditions can change considerably from one month the next.

The mid-month update for January indicates conditions have changed, with the majority of the province receiving lower precipitation than normal which means snow pack percentages dropped across the province.

The largest drop in the province is in the East Kootenay where the snow pack is reduced by 20 percent since January 1

. The Okanagan was next with a 19 per cent drop.

The regions with highest average snow pack above long-term median are the Boundary (143%) and Okanagan (106%). The North Thompson (64%), the Stikine (66%) and Upper Columbia (67%) have the lowest snow pack at the automated snow weather stations relative to long-term median. Two regions increased from January 1st to January 15th: Vancouver Island (+10 percentage points) and South Thompson (+3). All others dropped.

The River Forecast Centre expects unsettled weather and cooler conditions in the next week, but there are no major storms in the forecast. Snow accumulation is likely to be seasonal or below seasonal.

By January 15, approximately 55 per cent of the total snow pack has accumulated, the centre says.



