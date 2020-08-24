East Kootenay SPCA branch offering help to those affected by Doctor Creek fire

The local branch can help with food and shelter for small animals like dogs and cats

The BC SPCA location in East Kootenay is offering its support and services to affected pet guardians in the area of the Doctor Creek fire. (SPCA file)

Those affected by the Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats are able to receive help from the BC SPCA East Kootenay branch if they are in need.

In an August 24 press release, the local SPCA location explained that they are able to provide emergency boarding for pets and families that need to be evacuated. In addition, the East Kootenay location will continue to provide community pet food bank outreach services to the community while on alert.

“If pet guardians affected by the Doctor Creek fire need help at this time, we want them to know we are here to support them,” says Parm Takhar, Chief Operations Officer for the BC SPCA. “Animals are such an important part of our lives, and we want to do everything we can to keep families and pets together.”

Takhar adds that there is only room for small animals to be boarded at the East Kootenay branch. Large animals such as horses or alpacas will not be able to be boarded.

“At this time we do not have the facilities for any large animals. We can board dogs, cats and other small animals however,” he said.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service continues to battle Doctor Creek fire

READ MORE: Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake camp

Anyone needing assistance is asked to contact the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 to make boarding arrangements.

Individuals seeking assistance can pick up food for their pets by visiting the East Kootenay BC SPCA location at the East Kootenay SPCA at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95 Cranbrook BC V1C 4H6 CA. Staff asks that they contact the branch at 250-426-6751 ahead of time to arrange for a no-contact pick-up.

The Doctor Creek fire continues to be a fire of note by the BC Wildfire service at just over 3,000 hectares. An evacuation order is still in place for the Findlay Creek area including Doctor Creek, Blue Lake Centre and Whitetail Lake.

An area restriction is in effect for the area of the fire. The area restriction begins at the junction of Highway 93/95 and Findlay Creek Road, south and west following the Skookumchuck Creek Forest Service Road to Buhl Creek, northwest following the height of land to Doctor Peak, continuing north to Mount St. Maur, east following the Dutch Creek drainage, then south following Highway 93/95 back to the point at the Highway 93/95 and Findlay Creek Road junction.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.