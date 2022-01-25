East Kootenay SPCA raises $60K through recycling program

Donated cans and bottles are returned for funds that go directly back to the local branch

Pictured are Tia Yakimovitch (left) and Pasi Ranasinghe (right) with adoptable animals Ricardo (left) and Bohdi (right). The four are pictured celebrating a $60K milestone, with the East Kootenay SPCA branch having raised those funds through their recycling program in 2021. (EKSPCA file)

The East Kootenay branch of the BCSPCA is once again celebrating after having raised $60,000 through their recycling program in 2021.

From Jan. 7, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022, the local branch was able to sort $60,000 worth of bottles and cans that were donated by community members.

“We’re really pleased, this is an incredible program,” said Christy King, manager of the East Kootenay SPCA branch. “It makes such a difference for our branch and the animals here. A huge thank-you to everyone who donated and to all of our hard working volunteers.”

In 2020, the branch was able to raise $50,000 through the recycling program, for a total of $110,000 in the last two years.

Volunteers Jack Selman and Tom Block are still at the helm of the program, with Block having taken a lead roll running the program and training new volunteers.

King says that the branch is always looking for volunteers for this program, and it’s a great opportunity for students who need volunteer hours.

“It may not be the most glamorous position, but it is so important,” King said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, send an email to volunteereastkootenay@spca.bc.ca.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

