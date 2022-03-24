East Kootenay SPCA raising funds for Matilda the kitten after leg amputation

Pictured is Matilda, a kitten who was recently brought into the East Kootenay SPCA with a badly broken leg. The SPCA is raising funds for Matilda while she receives care after having to have the leg amputated. (EK SPCA file)

The East Kootenay branch of the BC SPCA is raising funds for a kitten named Matilda after she had to get her leg amputated.

The EK SPCA says that Matilda arrived at the shelter with a badly broken leg. Her femur was fractured through the growth plate, leaving a painful floating piece at the femoral head, where it connects to the hip joint.

“It was a complex break which meant many risks involved in trying to repair the broken leg,” the SPCA said on their medical emergency page for Matilda. “Our vet team therefore decided it was best for Matilda to amputate her leg instead.”

Despite the less than desirable outcome, Matilda is happy and currently being taken care of by a foster family, the EK SPCA says.

The local branch hopes to raise $2,430 for Matilda’s possible further surgery, medication and continued care until she is ready for adoption.

“Thankfully she’s been in a loving home during her recovery where she can focus on getting better,” the SPCA said. “Despite being in considerable pain, Matilda is the sweetest! Her adorable white whiskers and fluffy face are hard to resist. She’s gentle, affectionate and playful. Her first night in her foster home after surgery she was so relaxed and feeling so much better that she even started playing.”

Donations can be made in-person at the East Kootenay SPCA branch, located in Cranbrook, or online on the East Kootenay SPCA website.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

