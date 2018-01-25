East Kootenay SPCA seeking funds for kitten’s surgery

The eight month-old kitten, Bethany, has been walking on a broken leg for five months.

The East Kootenay SPCA recently took to Facebook to post about fundraising for a kitten in their possession named Bethany.

“When this eight month old kitten’s leg was broken and she wasn’t taken to the vet for treatment, her leg began wasting away,” said the post. “Bethany spent the last five months carrying around a broken, painful, and withered leg. Help Bethany get the surgery she needs to remove her leg and end her suffering so she can be a kitten again.”

She was brought to the SPCA one week ago on January 17, by her owner, to be put up for adoption.

The Bulletin followed up with the East Kootenay SPCA Manager, Christy King, who says that since Bethany has been walking around with a broken leg for five months it has healed improperly, however she has gotten used to living that way.

“Since this happened five months ago, surgery is her only option, it’s been too long,” said King. “Had she been able to come in right away her options might have been different, but she has gotten really used to living like that.

“She’s a very sweet cat, and she has certainly gotten used to walking around and sort-of using her leg as a prop. She can only really move from her shoulder, not her elbow, she just holds it up when she’s walking. It’s more of a hinderance than anything.”

King says that with surgery and the care of the staff at the SPCA, Bethany will be “much better off” and have “better movement”.

“She’s only eight months old, she has a long life ahead of her, I am sure once she is healed and ready someone will adopt her right away,” King said.

So far, the SPCA is at 36 per cent of their $1760 goal, with funds going towards Bethany’s surgery, care and stay at the SPCA. To make a donation, go online to the BC SPCA website or visit the East Kootenay branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95 in Cranbrook.

Most Read