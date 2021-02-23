The BC Government is dispersing $20 million in grants to 38 rural communities.

East Kootenay trail projects to benefit from B.C. Gov. grants

The B.C. government will soon be dispersing $20 million in grants to 38 projects in rural communities to help support new jobs and mitigate economic impacts of COVID-19.

One of the projects that will benefit from these grants, which stem from B.C.’s $10 billion COVID-19 response, is the Eagle Ranch Segment Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance’s Invermere to Radium project.

This six section expansion of legacy trail is shovel-ready, according to a government press release, and the project is set to receive $976,455.

The Athalmer Destination Trails project in the District of Invermere, destination trails and boardwalks that will be built to connect existing sidewalks and trails, will also receive $983,000.

“We are working to support economic recovery in every corner of the province, so families and communities can get through the pandemic and start looking towards their futures again,” said Premier John Horgan in the press release.

“These shovel-ready projects will put people living in rural British Columbia back to work immediately and support building diversified economies in their communities.”

These are referred to as Rural Economic Recovery (RER) program grants, which are part of the $100 million set out as restart money administered through the provincially funded Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP).

CERIP provides fully funded provincial grants with the aim of supporting economic resilience, tourism, heritage and urban and rural economic development projects in communities impacted by COVID-19.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
