East Kootenay under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Cnaada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern side of the Kootenays, including Kootenay Lake and East Columbia regions.

Conditions are favourable for for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, according to Environment Canada.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued early Friday (June 17) morning.

In Cranbrook, Environment Canada is forecasting a high likelihood of showers and thunderstorms at 6 p.m. continuing into Saturday morning.