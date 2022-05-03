East Kootenay veterinarians form cooperative to offer more emergency services

A cooperative group of veterinary clinics in the East Kootenay has been formed in an effort to offer more emergency services in the region. The EKVG encourages all residents with animals to have a plan in place if emergency transport is required, especially when it comes to equine and bovine clients because farm calls might not be available. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

A cooperative group of veterinary clinics in the East Kootenay has been formed in an effort to offer more emergency services in the region.

The partnership has been dubbed the East Kootenay Veterinary Group (EKVG), with clinics in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Invermere and Creston working together for after-hours emergencies.

The clinics will share the demand for emergency services, with the majority of emergency calls being taken in Cranbrook. Sometimes, however, it will require animal owners to travel to Creston, Invermere or Fernie.

Several vet clinics across the region have posted a notice about this new cooperative on their social media pages and websites. Once such clinic includes Tanglefoot Veterinary Services, which operates two clinics – one in Cranbrook and one in Fernie.

“As many of you are aware, the past couple years have been extremely challenging for the veterinary community,” Tanglefoot Veterinary Services said in an online post. “Globally, the veterinary profession has been faced with serious crisis and we have experienced a shortage of veterinary professionals firsthand in the Kootenays.

“On top of this, the local veterinary community has been faced with an overwhelming increase in demand for both emergent and non-emergent veterinary care. This demand, coupled with the shortage of veterinarians and veterinary technicians, has resulted in burnout and mental and physical exhaustion amongst many veterinary professionals in the area.”

The Creston Veterinary Hospital shared an almost identical post to that of Tanglefoot’s. Both explain that clinics in the region have come together to form the EKVG after “careful consideration”.

“As a group, we strive to achieve a sustainable and reliable after hours network,” reads the post. “This partnership is a fluid arrangement that may evolve as the needs of the community change. The call sharing is based on available staff at each clinic, with clinics with more staff offering more coverage and clinics with smaller staff numbers offering less coverage.”

Emergent calls will be triaged by a registered vet tech, who will help clients determine whether emergency service is required and if so, direct them to the clinic that is on call.

“If the patient requires emergency care the client will be directed to the clinic on call for that particular day and the on call clinician will be given all details of the call and arrival times so as to make the admittance process smoother,” Tanglefoot explained.

The group says that the majority of calls will be dealt with in Cranbrook, however sometimes travel fo Creston, Fernie or Invermere might be required. The other alternative, which is what the group is trying to avoid, is travel to a larger city like Calgary – which is four hours away.

The EKVG encourages all residents with animals to have a plan in place if emergency transport is required, especially when it comes to equine and bovine clients because farm calls might not be available.

“We are confident that this partnership will succeed in maintaining a consistent level of veterinary emergency care that is imperative for the health and well-being of our veterinary community as well as those what rely on the services we offer.”



