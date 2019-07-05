East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Okanagan Valley. (File photo)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across the southern interior today. The watch includes all of East Kootenay: north including Invermere and south including Cranbrook.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

An upper low pressure system over Vancouver Island will result in a southerly flow of moist, unstable air over the southern interior today, Environment Canada reports.

READ MORE: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

A few thunderstorms developing along the U.S. border near noon will move northward during the afternoon. There is the potential of an isolated severe thunderstorm giving rainfall amounts up to 20 mm, 2 cm hail and wind gusts to 70 km/h.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Today’s weather forecast: (Cranbrook and the surrounding area) Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Low 12.

Due to severe thunderstorm watch alert, a highway alert has also been issued for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Drive safely.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers again tomorrow.


