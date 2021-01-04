East Kootenay’s first baby of 2021

Baby girl Paisley was born on New Year’s Day at 3:37 p.m. at East Kootenay Regional Hospital

Baby Paisley Keays is the East Kootenay’s official New Year’s baby, being born at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook to Mom, Katherine and Dad, Michael.

The Keays family are residents of Radium Hot Springs and welcomed Paisley into the world at 3:37 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Katherine says Paisley weighed in at six pounds, 1 ounce and is doing well.

“She’s starting to progress now, when she was first born she was struggling a bit,” Katherine said, adding that Paisley was having troubles with feeding. “She’s being formula fed and we’re prepared to deal with that for a couple of weeks. Other than that she is happy and healthy, and I’m healthy too.”

READ MORE: Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

According to Interior Health, the first New Year’s baby in the region was born to the Robinsons in Kelowna. Other babies arrived on the first of January in Nelson, Revelstoke and Vernon.

We have more New Years baby photos to share… These cuties arrived on Jan. 1 at hospitals in Nelson, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, and Vernon. Happy New Year and congratulations to the families! Posted by Interior Health on Sunday, January 3, 2021