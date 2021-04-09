Ecosystem restoration burn planned for old Kimberley airport area next week

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting an ecosystem restoration burn near the old Kimberley airport next week. BC Wildfire Service file.

The BC Wildfire Service, along with the Rocky Mountain Trench Society and the Rocky Mountain Resource District, is continuing the spring prescribed burn program with an ecosystem restoration burn at the old Kimberley airport, located 18 kilometres east of Kimberley.

Smoke may impact residents close to the burn area and will be highly visible from Kimberley, Cranbrook and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 93 and 95A.

The 320-hectare burn will will begin depending on weather and conditions but could be ignited as early as Monday, April 12, 2021.Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though light smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

• restore a more open forest structure by reducing tree density

• maintain wildlife ecosystems, including ungulate winter range

• rejuvenate understory vegetation (e.g. under the tree canopy) and,

• reduce wildfire severity

The BC Wildfire Service is also planning a burn, which again could begin on April 12, for the Quartz Lake area of Premier Lake Provincial Park

ALSO READ: Burn planned for old Kimberley Airport area



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter