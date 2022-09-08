Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake area

Burn could begin Sunday, Sept. 11

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Premier Lake Provincial Park, possibly beginning Sunday, September 11 if conditions allow. BC Wildfire Service file

Although the fire season is spilling into September this year, the BC Wildfire Service is also turning its attention to work typically done in the spring and fall, that being ecosystem restoration through prescribed burns.

An ecosystem restoration burn is being planned for 186 hectares of land in the Quartz Lake area of Premier Lake Provincial Park, about seven km east of Skookumchuck. The Wildfire Service is supporting BC Parks and the Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem Restoration Program on the burn.

Smoke will be visible from Skookumchuck, Wasa, and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 93/95.

As always the burn will begin depending on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

• help restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions,

• enhance wildlife habitat and forage, particularly for elk and mule deer,

• address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands, and

• reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help achieve land management objectives, reduce the severity of future wildfires and increase ecosystem and wildfire resilience.

Learn more about prescribed burning online: http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

