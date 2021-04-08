Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake Provincial Park

The BC Wildfire Service will be supporting BC Parks in a 131-hectare prescribed burn over two units in the Quartz Lake area of Premier Lake Provincial Park, located seven kilometres east of Skookumchuk.

This ecosystem restoration burn is dependent on weather and site conditions, but could take place as early as Monday, Apr. 12 and will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal.

Some smoke will be visible from Skookumchuk, Wasa and the surrounding communities, as well as people driving along Highway 93/95.

This burn intends to help restore forest health, enhance habitat and forage for wildlife like elk and mule deer, address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands and to reduce the risk of severe wildfires in that area.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” read a release from the BC Wildfire Service.

“The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help achieve land management objectives, reduce the severity of future wildfires and increase ecosystem and wildfire resilience.”

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone and learn more about current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories



