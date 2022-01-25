EK Climate Hub to host online presentation on fossil fuel transition

The presentation, hosted by Iron and Earth, will discuss how energy workers can transition to net zero

A sign is pictured hanging in the Platzl in Kimberley during a climate event for Fridays for Future. On the last Friday of every month, the EK Climate Hub hosts in-person or online presentations and events, with a focus on action items for climate change. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The East Kootenay Climate Hub is hosting an online presentation this coming Friday that focuses on transitioning energy workers from fossil fuels to net zero.

The presentation will be held via zoom on Friday, Jan. 28 at noon. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Luisa Da Silva, Executive Director of Iron and Earth, will be talking about the organization’s role in a just transition, and how it is evolving to address some of the “thorny and less visible changes at the community level”, says the EK Climate Hub.

Iron and Earth is a worker-led organization that aims to empower the fossil fuel industry and Indigenous workers to build and implement climate solutions.

There will be a question and answer period after Da Silva’s presentation.

Da Silva, B.Sc. MBA, began her career in the fossil fuel industry of northern Alberta, explained Sue Cairns of the climate hub.

“Da Silva has diverse experience in the energy, mining, education, and not-for-profit sectors, and is influenced by her experience in the natural resource and extractives industry in Canada and abroad as a geoscientist,” Cairns explained.

The presentation is part of EK Climate Hub’s Climate Fridays series. On the last Friday of every month, the climate hub hosts in-person or online presentations and events, with a focus on action items for climate change.

“If you have a locally-relevant sustainability or climate resilience topic idea for future Climate Fridays, please let us know,” Cairns said. “We appreciate the opportunity for constructive dialogue, considering both the challenges and opportunities for initiatives and these times.”

The climate hub can be contacted at EKclimatehub@gmail.com. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

