Election 2021: What you need to know

On Monday, September 20, 2021, Kimberley goes to the polls for the federal election. This election there are two polling stations, at the Kimberley Curling Club and at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

Your polling place should be indicated on your Voter Information Card. If you do not have the card, you can check where you vote at elections.ca. Simply enter your riding (Kootenay Columbia) and then you will be asked for your postal code. You will then be told which poll to attend.

The advance voting period is now closed and the deadline to apply to vote by mail has passed as well. Your last chance to vote is Monday. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (MT).

Candidates in Kootenay Columbia are:

Rob Morrison (Conservative Party) , Sarah Bennett (People’s Party).Robin Goldsbury (Liberal Party), Rana Nelson (Green Party) and Wayne Stetski (NDP).

