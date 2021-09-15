Black Press file

Black Press file

Election 2021: What you need to know

Two polling places in Kimberley

On Monday, September 20, 2021, Kimberley goes to the polls for the federal election. This election there are two polling stations, at the Kimberley Curling Club and at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

Your polling place should be indicated on your Voter Information Card. If you do not have the card, you can check where you vote at elections.ca. Simply enter your riding (Kootenay Columbia) and then you will be asked for your postal code. You will then be told which poll to attend.

The advance voting period is now closed and the deadline to apply to vote by mail has passed as well. Your last chance to vote is Monday. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (MT).

Candidates in Kootenay Columbia are:

Rob Morrison (Conservative Party) , Sarah Bennett (People’s Party).Robin Goldsbury (Liberal Party), Rana Nelson (Green Party) and Wayne Stetski (NDP).

RELATED: Kootenay-Columbia candidates talk climate change in online forum

RELATED: Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate issues during virtual forum


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

Just Posted

Black Press file
Election 2021: What you need to know

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in select local schools

X
KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons