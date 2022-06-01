Election officials wanted: RDEK prepares for October elections

The RDEK is calling for applications to be an election official for the next election

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has put out a call for election officials ahead of the October local government election.

According to RDEK Chief Election Officer, Tina Hlushak, a number of long-time election officials for the regional district have retired or moved away.

“As a result, we are hoping to recruit a number of new Election Officials in advance of the fall election,” she said.

Prospective officers will have a lot of responsibility in ensuring the elections are carried out smoothly and with integrity, with duties in directing voters and providing information on the process, registering new voters and supervising ballot boxes and voting booths on election day.

“While previous election experience is a bonus, it is certainly not required,” said Hlushak.

“(The RDEK) provide all the necessary training and are looking for people who have strong communication skills, the ability to work long hours on the voting days and who are interested in being part of the election process.”

Applications to be an election official with the RDEK for the upcoming local elections are being accepted up until June 20.

Forms to apply with information on qualifications can be found online on the RDEK elections page at rdek.bc.ca/elections .

Successful applicants will undergo mandatory training on October 3 in Cranbrook, with the election to be held on October 15. Advance voting opportunities will be available to residents on October 5 and 13.

Election officials employed by the RDEK will take part in elections in electoral areas A, B, C, E, F and G. Municipalities within the RDEK will hire their own election officials.

