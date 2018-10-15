Election signs are being tampered with in Kimberley

Kimberley City Council candidate Michelle Nex is frustrated that someone is pulling out her campaign signs.

It has happened several times over the past few weeks, at various locations in Kimberley and Marysville.

As far as Nex can tell, it is only her signs that have been taken down.

“They have been pulled out and thrown on the ground. I just want people to know it’s happening here too. There were problems in Cranbrook and in Sparwood and Fernie. Those ones were thrown in the river. At least mine are bent left behind, which is good because they are super expensive. But still it’s frustrating. If you want to voice your opinion, go vote.”

