(Black Press Media)

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Elections BC says it is keeping close watch on the potential impact of rotating postal strikes on British Columbia’s electoral reform referendum but so far there are no plans to extend the Nov. 30 mail-in deadline.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Penz says the non-partisan election agency has yet to determine that the ongoing labour situation at Canada Post will cause voters to miss the deadline.

READ MORE: Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says union

She says Elections BC is monitoring ballot returns and keeping tabs on developments at Canada Post.

Penz says in 2011, Elections BC extended the mail-in deadline by two weeks for the provincewide referendum on the harmonized sales tax, but that was after a national lockout at Canada Post.

Officials at B.C.’s Vote No side called for an extension last week, citing the ongoing dispute at Canada Post and ballot returns that were below 20 per cent.

Vote No spokesman Bill Tieleman says an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted and not caught in any potential backlogs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

Just Posted

Dynamiters need double overtime to keep winning streak alive

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters took their winning streak on the road… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Federal New Democratic Party, stopped in… Continue reading

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Much work has been done on Kimberley’s Lois Creek Trails

Don Davies For the Bulletin The Lois Creek trail system has a… Continue reading

Tailgate and auction raising funds for Kidney Cancer Canada

Bid on a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey and help Cliff Boychuk reach his fundraising goal of $10,000.

Watch: Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The countdown to Christmas has officially started.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

School district promises consultation with students and parents, defends using flag for war history

Overdose death of B.C. cabinet minister’s stepson underscores need for policy shift, expert says

Dan Sealey died of an illicit drug overdose earlier this month

Calgary bobsled death inquiry recommends infrared technology, safety audits

A judge found the deaths of 17-year-old twins Evan and Jordan Caldwell were accidental and caused by blunt-force head and neck trauma

First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, was the first ski hill in the province to open for season

$50k fine and community service for Vancouver Island tax evader

David Gonyea was given a nine-month conditional sentence

B.C. fire chief learns from California fires

Chief Travis Whiting and Kelowna Fire Department learn from the devasting U.S. fires

Most Read