East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo

Elective surgeries postponed at EKRH following flood

Some elective surgeries at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook have been postponed, following a flood in an area used for sterilizing medical equipment and surgical kits.

Emergency surgeries will continue using surgical kits sterilized at other locations, according to an Interior Health info bulletin.

The medical device reprocessing department is expected to be out of operation for up to six weeks.

Interior Health says impacted patients will be notified directly about their upcoming surgical procedures.

All postponed cases will be booked as priority as soon as enough surgical kits are available for both emergency and non-emergency surgeries, according to the health authority.

