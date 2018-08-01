Sparwood Search and Rescue was one of three Elk Valley agencies called to a plane crash this afternoon. File photo

Elk Valley agencies called to plane crash

The crash was initially reported north of Elkford, however, local agencies were later stood down

East Kootenay search and rescue personnel have been called to a plane crash initially reported north of Elkford.

Sparwood Search and Rescue (SAR), Elkford SAR and Elk Valley PEP Air members were tasked to respond to the aviation incident this afternoon, however, they were later stood down.

“As SAR members were preparing to deploy, new information indicated the crash location was further north in Alberta’s Kananaskis Country,” said Sparwood SAR in a Facebook post.

“Once this was confirmed, the incident was handed off to the much closer Alberta resources and the response from B.C. was stood down.”

More to come.

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours
Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

