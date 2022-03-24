Stock photo of RCMP vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Stock photo of RCMP vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Elk Valley RCMP charge Alberta man for stealing gas

They reported numerous incidents of gas tanks being drilled to steal gas in recent weeks

Elk Valley RCMP have arrested and charged a man from Alberta for stealing gas from cars in the Elk Valley in recent weeks.

According to a release, the 35-year-old man was the culprit in reports of gas tanks of vehicles left on back country roads and secluded places being drilled into to steal gas, as reported by the RCMP.

Gas prices have been quite high in recent weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with prices topping $2 a litre in B.C. at the beginning of March – a motive the local RCMP originally touched on as being behind the thefts.

The man was arrested on March 18 and he’s been released on an undertaking, but he will appear in Fernie court in early May to answer a charge of theft under $5,000 and mischief, along with other charges unrelated to the original offence.

The Elk Valley RCMP appear to have their man, as they report that since the arrest of this man there have been no other reports of stolen fuel in the Elk Valley.

READ MORE: Gas thieves run amok: Elk Valley RCMP report multiple incidents

READ MORE: RCMP update for Fernie in 2021

@fishynewswatch
josh.fischlin@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
No overnight stays at Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, says Interior Health
Next story
Two of Alberta Premier’s caucus members urge him to quit to renew party

Just Posted

Paralympic Hall of Famer Josh Dueck, seen here at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games where he served as Team Canada's Chef de Mission, has been elected to the International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council. Photo courtesy of Canadian Paralympic Committee.
Kimberley’s Josh Dueck elected to International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council

Pictured is Matilda, a kitten who was recently brought into the East Kootenay SPCA with a badly broken leg. The SPCA is raising funds for Matilda while she receives care after having to have the leg amputated. (EK SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA raising funds for Matilda the kitten after leg amputation

Canada’s House of Commons (File photo)
Morrison, Stetski react to federal confidence and supply agreement

Owner Mark Carter from Bavarian Home Hardware presented members of the Kimberley Gymnastics club a check for $750 to help rebuild the centre. Proceeds from every gallon of paint purchased in February went towards the cause. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Gymnastics continues to fundraise to replace everything lost in fire