Elk Valley RCMP, emergency services respond to drowning at Lake Koocanusa

Emergency services responded to the possible drowning of a two year old boy at Newgate Sandy Shores on Lake Koocanusa on August 10, 2023.

S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the Elk Valley RCMP says that BC Ambulance informed the RCMP that they were responding to the incident with an Advanced Life Support Unit.

“Police arrived shortly after the first ambulance and paramedics were already continuing CPR on the young boy near the water’s edge,” Nielsen said in press statement. “The child was part of a large generational family gathering at the beach that day, which included multiple children. The family group had been releasing some small fish the children had caught during the day when the boy was observed to be gone from the group, but then was quickly found in the water, unresponsive.”

CPR was begun by family members and other witnesses. When the ambulance arrived, the ALS unit was able to provide specialized treatment, which did result in a response from the child.

The child was loaded into the ALS unit and driven to where the STAR’s helicopter could land for transport to Calgary.

There is no further report on the child’s condition.

“RCMP continue to investigate this matter and are following up with family as required, our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Nielsen said.